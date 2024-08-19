ODF decreasing fire danger level amid calming weather

Posted by Kade Stirling August 19, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the thunderstorms over the weekend, Oregon Department of Forestry reported 6 individual fire starts between Medford and Grants Pass.

Firefighters responded and contained all reported fires, the largest was kept to a quarter acre.

Cooler temperatures combined with the possibility for more rainfall later this week should reduce the risk of new fires starting in Jackson and Josephine counties.

Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer for ODF’s Southwest Oregon division said, “The good news about the storms that we had come through over the weekend is they brought a lot of rain.”

That’s probably a huge factor in why we aren’t seeing more of those lighting caused fires so late in the fire season. We’re seeing a little bit of a decreased risk out there largely in part to the rain that we’ve seen and the rain that we’re expecting, but fire season definitely isn’t still over.

ODF is decreasing fire danger level to high starting tomorrow.

The main difference being that power-driven equipment such as chainsaws and mowers can now be used between 8 p.m. And 10 a.m.

Kade Stirling
