ODF Invites public comment on wildfire hazard maps

OREGON – The public is running out of time to weigh in on the latest Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map.

A series of meetings happened this past month allowing property owners to voice their opinions about the latest draft of the map.

Most of the comments at the meeting we attended on July 31 were from residents concerned over the high hazard designation of their properties and how they would appeal to ODF.

ODF says each property owner in a high hazard area will receive an information packet and an appeal form.

Comments on the draft map can be sent to [email protected] until 5pm on August 18.

Here is a link to the map.

