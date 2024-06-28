ODF raising fire danger level to high in Jackson and Josephine counties

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – The fire danger level is increasing to high on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m.

This increase will impact 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and BLM lands in both counties.

According to ODF, the primary difference will impact the public’s use of power-driven equipment like chainsaws, mowers, weed eaters and more. Under the High Level, any power-driven equipment that produces sparks, including wood splitters and generators are prohibited between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The use of lawn mowers on green lawns is allowed.

The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will also be increasing to Level 2 starting Monday. This means a limited shutdown for power saws, feller-bunchers with rotary head saws, cable yarding, blasting, welding, cutting or grinding of metal will be prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Other fire prevention regulations which will remain in effect, include:

No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels

No fireworks on or within 1/8th of a mile of ODF-protected land. Fireworks are prohibited on all BLM land

of a mile of ODF-protected land. Fireworks are prohibited on all BLM land Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited

Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves or fire pits using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in other locations that are clear of dry vegetation at all times

Motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain, are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling

Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations

Chain saws may not be used between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use

Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops

Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation

For more information, visit the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.

