ODF receives new support to fight Wagner Creek and Garner Complexes

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Oregon Department of Forestry says there are nearly 68 fires between Jackson and Josephine Counties and in order to respond to all of them, crews from other districts across the state are coming in to support.
On Tuesday, it was a transitional day for ODF as a new team comprised of personnel from areas as far as Bend and Portland arrived at the ODF Josephine County office.
With crews receiving briefings and updates on the fires, ODF says the new team will be focusing on fires in Josephine County while local crews begin to contain the fires on BLM and ODF land in Jackson County.
For firefighters that have been working almost non-stop the past couple days, it’s been quite a relief.
“It gives us more time, more clarity to think and decide what we need for resources, what we need for night ops – what not – engines. Air craft is a big thing,” said Devin Hinthorne, a wildfire firefighter specialist.
ODF says that it will begin attacking priority fires like the Grave Creek Fire in Josephine County in order to hold it before winds or the dry weather cause it to spread further.
ODF also asks that everyone continue to remain diligent in preventing any activities that could spark another fire.
