ODF Southwest Oregon District hiring for next fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District is recruiting for multiple positions for the upcoming fire season, including entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatchers and detection specialists

ODF is seeking to fill about 130 roles in Jackson and Josephine counties.

According to ODF, the seasonal positions generally span from June through October, however, duration may vary depending on conditions. Both Medford and Grants Pass offices are actively hiring; benefits include medical, dental and vision health coverage and paid holidays, as well as personal business, vacation and sick leave.

Job descriptions and applications can be found here:

2023 Seasonal Wildland Fire Positions – Medford

2023 Seasonal Wildland Fire Positions – Grants Pass

Wildland Fire Dispatcher – Medford/Grants Pass Units

Wildland Fire Dispatcher (Camera Detection) – Medford

More information can be found at www.swofire.com