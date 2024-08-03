ODF Southwest Oregon District preparing for upcoming thunderstorms

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 2, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District is preparing for upcoming thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms to roll through Southern Oregon through the weekend.

With thunderstorms comes lightning and lightning sparked fires, which is why ODF Southwest is hosting a strike team of engines from Alaska at its Grants Pass unit.

ODF Southwest says it often sends resources to Alaska in the spring, so this collaboration has a good history.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content