ODF Southwest Oregon District preparing for upcoming thunderstorms

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District is preparing for upcoming thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms to roll through Southern Oregon through the weekend.

With thunderstorms comes lightning and lightning sparked fires, which is why ODF Southwest is hosting a strike team of engines from Alaska at its Grants Pass unit.

ODF Southwest says it often sends resources to Alaska in the spring, so this collaboration has a good history.

