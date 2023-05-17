ODF Southwest Oregon responds to 2 lightning-caused fires

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local wildland firefighters are responding to two fires caused by Monday night’s thunderstorm.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District said the Johns Peak Fire is located southeast of Central Point and has been kept at two acres in size. It’s 100% lined and firefighters were working on mopping it up Tuesday evening.

The other fire was identified as the West Fork Sardine Creek Fire northeast of Sams Valley. It’s estimated to be about three acres burning on a steep slope. Four engines are reportedly at the scene and a 20-person crew has been requested. ODF said firefighters will work into the night to contain the fire.

“These two fires were the only ones spotted on today’s [Tuesday] reconnaissance mission, thanks to the help of Douglas Forest Protective Association’s air attack platform,” ODF said. “We’re planning on a second recon mission tomorrow in an effort to continue to catch potential lightning fires at small sizes.”

ODF is reminding the public that fires sparked by lightning can smolder for days before smoke becomes visible. If you see smoke in areas that received lightning, you’re asked to report it.

