ODF warns of increased wildfire risk

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – With warm, dry weather headed our way, local forestry officials are reminding the public there’s a growing threat from wildfires.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District said over the past couple of months rain has mitigated fire season. But that’s about to change with hot weather returning for the first days of summer.
With many people heading outdoors, ODF says campers and hikers need to take extra precautions to prevent wildfires.
“Campfires are allowed in campgrounds and on private lands, with the landowner’s permission,” ODF said. “Remember to build the campfire in a rock or metal fire ring, and have a shovel and water nearby. Keep the fire as small as possible, and completely extinguish the fire when going to bed or leaving the campsite. Never leave a campfire unattended.”
The following fire season regulations are also in effect:
- Smoking is allowed only in an enclosed vehicle, in a boat on the water, or in a cleared area within a campsite
- Fireworks are never to be used in wildland areas
- Debris burning is not allowed
- Tracer ammunition and exploding targets are not to be used except in an approved range that has been cleared of flammable vegetation
- Electric fence controllers must be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, be properly grounded, and tested regularly to ensure firesafe operation
For now, the fire danger remains “Low” on ODF-protected lands in southwest Oregon.