ODFW approves urban deer control program

SALEM, Ore. – Wildlife officials have approved a new urban deer control program in Oregon.
Last year, Oregon Legislature passed a bill which called for a program to reduce deer populations in areas where they’re causing damage, health and safety concerns.
On Friday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced an official plan for urban deer control.
To participate in the program, cities would first have to ban people from feeding deer. Second, the city would have to declare the deer a nuisance. Third, cities will be required to salvage deer meat and donate it to charity.
Urban deer have long been an issue in the City of Ashland. Mayor John Stromberg said the deer population in his city is a “complex” matter and it may be addressed after the holidays.