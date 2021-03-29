ODFW offers $1.5K reward for information on poached deer

COOS BAY, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is now offering a $1,500 reward for information on two poached deer they found last week in Coos Bay.
Officials say poachers shot three black-tailed bucks over the weekend of March 19th and then left them to waste on the North Spit of Coos Bay.
All three deer were shot in the head, from relatively close range, according to Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Sergeant Levi Harris. Because the deer were found so close together, Harris believes they were blinded by a spotlight, which gave a shooter time to aim and drop each deer individually. ODFW says in a normal hunting situation, a single shot at one deer would have startled others into flight.
Black-tailed deer hunting season is currently closed.
There were no footprints or tire tracks leading to the site according to US Department of Agriculture employee, Joseph Metzler, who discovered the scene as he began rounds the morning of Monday, March 23rd.
“This is the worst that I’ve seen,” Metzler said in a press release, “All three of these animals would have matured to be nice bucks for people to take next hunting season. Each one would have filled a freezer.”
The reward for information leading to a citation in this case now stands at $1,500, or 12 hunter preference points.
Oregon State Police requests that any person with information about this incident contact the TIP line and leave information for Trooper John Cooper. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also contact the Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers line at; TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677).
