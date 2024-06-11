ODHS hosting two informational fairs for older adults

Posted by Lauren Pretto June 10, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Human Services is joining community partners to host two informational fairs for older adults in Klamath and Lake Counties.

The Klamath Falls fair will take place Tuesday morning from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center and the Lakeview fair will take place Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Lake County Senior Center.

Both events are free and open to everyone. The fairs will feature speakers, information and resource booths, lunch, giveaways and other activities. Information will include tips on how to avoid the latest scams.

For more information, contact ODHS at (541) 273-3044 or at [email protected]

Lauren Pretto
