ODOT: Be prepared for influx of eclipse viewers

Salem, Ore. – An estimated 1 million eclipse viewers will be headed to Oregon this August, and the influx of travelers is expected to have a huge impact on highways and basic supplies like gasoline.
Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to be ready for the August 21 eclipse by “arriving early, staying put and leaving late.”
The rush of visitors–equating to about a quarter of the state’s population–means Oregonians will have to ready for traffic delays that could prevent them from obtaining basic needs like food, water, medication and gasoline.
Southern Oregon could be particularly impacted as it’s the main thoroughfare between California and northern Oregon–where the total eclipse will first make landfall.
ODOT said traffic backups are inevitable, especially around large venues. They’re advising travelers to arrive early, stay put during the eclipse, and leave late afterwards.
You can learn more about the eclipse here: http://traveloregon.com/trip-ideas/oregon-stories/eclipse/