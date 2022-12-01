ODOT bringing in plows to prepare for snowstorm

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– ODOT is focusing on a few areas where snow accumulation can cause crashes.

ODOT said it has dedicated snow plows and incident response trucks at-the-ready for areas like Siskiyou Summit and Highway 199.

The agency said it has six plows and two push trucks for the Siskiyou Summit area, as well as four plows for Highway 199.

199 also has an incident response truck to help stranded cars get back on the road.

ODOT’s Matt Noble said, “anyone who’s driven on 199 knows it’s one of those roads where you really need to just make sure you’re paying attention and driving sober and heeding any sort of changing conditions.”

Noble said they’re also focusing on areas in the high Cascades where snow is typically very heavy, like near Crater Lake.

That includes State Routes 62, 138-East and 140.

ODOT recommends using trip check before driving this winter.