ODOT cautions driving on roads as winter weather hits

MEDFORD, Ore.– While the I-5 corridor through Douglas County faced significant closures earlier today crews were able to clear things up late this afternoon.
According to ODOT, crews have been at it clearing the roads since early Monday morning. The agency says it was attempting to reach some drivers and even ODOT crews who were stranded on roads off I-5.
Overall, ODOT says they’re doing everything they can to keep roads clear but ask the public to be vigilant while driving and stay at home if possible.
“Given the weather conditions that we’ve got and especially this week of active weather, for the public, just think about whether you really need to go out,” said Gary Leaming, spokesperson for ODOT. “And when we say expect winter driving conditions that means being prepared.”
As always, if you’re planning on driving ODOT says you should have a full tank of gas, water, warm clothes and snacks in case of any delays.
You can also check Trip Check before you hit the road to monitor conditions.
