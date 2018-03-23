ODOT extends studded tire season

Salem, Ore.- Oregon Department of Transportation has extended studded tire season until the end of the day Sunday, April 15.
Typically in Oregon, travelers can use studded tires from November 1 through March 31. State law grants each state’s transportation department the ability to extend the studded tire season when necessary based on projected weather forecasts.
“The forecast suggests Oregon’s mountain passes will receive some significant snow in the next few weeks,” said Luci Moore, State Maintenance and Operations Engineer. “But we ask that if you’re not planning to travel in those areas, please don’t wait until the last minute to remove your studded tires.”
This is only the fifth time in the past 16 years ODOT has extended the studded tire season past March 31. Three of those extensions occurred in 2010-12.
ODOT encourages drivers to consider other types of traction tires or chains to help minimize roadway damage that studded tires cause. A 2014 study concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.
Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the deadline can be charged with a Class C traffic violation.