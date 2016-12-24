ODOT is clearing roads for holiday travel

Road crews are working to make sure the snow doesn’t impact your holiday travel plans.
ODOT’s Gary Leaming says there’s quite a bit of snow on Siskiyou Summit and into Northern California.
He says to expect winter driving conditions.
There was an early morning chain requirement from 3-6 a.m. this morning.
But things have calmed since then, as ODOT workers have been able to keep the roads clear.
Leaming says they are working the interstate hard from the California border to Ashland to keep it clear.
“Our guys are driving the plows and keeping the highways open. They are taking time away from their families so you can get to be with your families. They actually enjoy this time of year and working to get people to their destinations in time for the holidays,” Leaming said.
ODOT crews are out with plows, de-icers and sanders.
But Leaming says to expect heavy traffic on I-5 while traveling for the holidays.
He reminds everyone to have chains, and a full tank of gas.
As temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, you’ll want to plan accordingly with cold, wet roads.