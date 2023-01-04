ODOT planning to start 2 safety projects to begin the new year

Posted by Zack Larsen January 3, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – ODOT said two big safety projects will start this year in the Rogue Valley.

In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement project at Oregon 140 and Lakeview Drive starts on January 7th.

A bigger $3.5 million project to improve new traffic signals, roadway markings and curb ramps in Central Point on Highway 99 at Scenic Avenue has already started.

ODOT said it’s important to make these changes.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen a share of crashes, some of them fatal at some of these locations,” ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said. “These kind of safety improvements are great to place on our system, but more importantly for those people who use it on a daily basis.”

White City’s project is expected to last through late May.

Central Point’s will end in October.

ODOT is asking people to find different routes because some lanes will be closed on nights and weekends.

Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
