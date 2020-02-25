ODOT plans new roundabout in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is fine-tuning designs for a project to improve safety at a busy intersection in Klamath Falls.
The $8 million project will target safety improvements at the Southside Bypass and Homedale Road. It will be the first roundabout in Klamath Falls.
Jarod Johnson with ODOT said, “We do have a history of serious injury, and fatality crashes, which is why this particular intersection has risen on the priority list.”
A roundabout 55 yards wide will be constructed at the intersection.
The project will go out for bid in the fall. “Probably early spring of ’21 would be most likely when you start seeing things happen out there,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping that just one construction season could get that completed.”
The project will also include extending Brett Way to Homedale Road and making improvements at two nearby railroad crossings.
Klamath County commissioners were briefed last week on creating a committee to study artwork options for the new roundabout.