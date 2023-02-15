ODOT preparing for more cold weather this week

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– ODOT crews were out early Tuesday morning, putting down deicer and plowing major highways.

Although the snow at lower elevations has melted away, the department is still warning drivers about driving in higher elevations.

ODOT is still requiring chains for mountain passes and other higher elevation areas.

It said drivers should still be cautious with more cold weather on the way.

ODOT said cold overnight temperatures could form ice on the roadways.

It said crews will be doing their best to prevent ice from forming using deicer, but drivers should still drive carefully.

ODOT’s Matt Noble said, “I wouldn’t say people should be worried about the cold but they should definitely be prepared. Because especially today with warmer temperatures, the snow may melt on the road and the roads are wet, the temperatures will go back down again tonight which can form ice.”

Noble said you can prepare before you drive by checking trip check and bringing everything you need.

That includes water, food, warm clothes and any medication you might need.

Noble said moving over for any cars or emergency vehicles on the side of the road is important as well.