ODOT seeking community input on South Stage Road Extension Plan

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the community to its South Stage Road Extension Plan virtual open house.

Along with the City of Medford, ODOT is asking for public input on the draft recommended alternatives for South Stage Road crossings of I-5 between the Phoenix and South Medford exits.

The project aims to improve east to west transportation connectivity, overall traffic safety, and emergency response times.

Alternative options include recommendations for underpasses and overpasses, both with and without interchanges.

The project’s online open house is open now and will stay open until September 16.

Additionally, community members can attended a virtual public meeting to learn more about the project and options being considered. That virtual meeting is on September 11 at 6 p.m. The call-in is 1-669-444-9171 and the meeting ID is 931 2629 0993

The feedback received will then be reviewed by the Project Development Team, Project Advisory Committee, and the community this fall.

Find out more on ODOT’s South Stage Road Extension Plan webpage.

