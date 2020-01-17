ODOT still working to clear roads after snowfall

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has been working around the clock to reopen highways and roads.
The agency says the Cascade Mountain highways got around 8 to 10 inches of snow and had even more trees topple down. It will take several days before the agency says it can clear highways like 138 and 230, which are very narrow and filled with heavy snow.
On Thursday, the agency’s been focusing on removing snow and slush from I-5, 199, and the Siskiyou summit before nightfall.
“Temperatures will drop so they want to get any slush off the road off of I-5 so when it does freeze that moisture… that water is off the roadway as best it can,” said Gary Leaming, Oregon Dept. of Transporation.
Late Thursday afternoon, ODOT announced it hopes to have part of 138 East open by Friday afternoon.
