ODOT still working to re-open three Southern Oregon highways

UNION CREEK, Ore. – A set of highways in northern Jackson County are still closed due to heavy snow and fallen trees.
On the evening of January 12, hazardous weather conditions and dozens of trees that fell on the road promoted the Oregon Department of Transportation to shut down Highway 230 Union Creek and Diamond Lake.
The next day, similar conditions forced ODOT to close a portion of Highway 138E between Tokatee and the junction of Highway 97. In addition, part of Highway 62 was closed from Prospect north to the west boundary of Crater Lake National Park.
On the morning of January 14, ODOT was able to re-open Highway 62 between Prospect and Union Creek. However, wind speeds picked up in the area and ODOT closed the highway again between Prospect and Union Creek.
“These winds have halted progress for the day due to hazard trees,” ODOT explained. “Crews will re-evaluate in the morning. But with another foot of snow in the forecast tonight [Wednesday] and tomorrow [Thursday], clean-up work will be evaluated day by day.”
For the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com