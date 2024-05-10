ODOT to begin paving Highway 101 in Port Orford Monday

PORT ORFORD, Ore. – Crews with ODOT are set to begin a paving project along Highway 101 in Port Orford on Monday.

Work to resurface the road will begin at Garrison Slough and end at Cemetery Loop Road. The mile and half stretch of highway was last paved over 10 years ago and is now showing signs of rutting and cracking.

Drivers should be prepared for lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control along that stretch of roadway. Detours will be in place.

Additionally sidewalk curb ramps between Madrona Avenue and Jefferson Street will be upgraded to ADA standards and pedestrian safety features will be installed at several intersections.

ODOT says the project is expected to take three weeks to complete with construction taking place Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours.

