ODOT urges public to be cautious in road work zones

As we get into construction season, the risk for work-zone accidents increases.
Gary Leaming with the Oregon Department of Transportation says on average there’s one work-zone crash every day in Oregon.
He says most often it’s the driver and the passenger that are injured from those crashes.
He says it’s very important for drivers to be cautious and aware of orange barrels and signs on the road signaling drivers to slow down.
“Our workers and our contractors are exposed to live traffic, and what we’re seeing more times than not that drivers are either impaired, they are distracted by cell phones, they may be sleepy…” Leaming said.
According to Leaming, this is a busy time of year not only in the state system, but on county and city streets as well.
This summer, ODOT has plans for road projects in Talent, Grants Pass and Shady Cove.