ODOT worker escapes falling tree

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An Oregon Department of Transportation worker narrowly avoided disaster.

At about 2:00 p.m. Monday, an ODOT incident responder was driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek when a snow-laden tree started falling across the roadway right in front of them. With no time to stop, the worker drove under the tree, escaping injury. The only damage to the vehicle was a cracked windshield.

With the tree covering the roadway, northbound I-5 was shut down. Luckily, there was a private logging company truck that happened to be in the area. They agreed to help remove the tree from the road. Traffic was moving again in a little more than an hour.

“There are other hazards besides snow and ice,” ODOT said. “Always be alert when traveling, especially during winter.”