ODOT works to reopen several Cascade highways

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation crews are working to get three Cascade highways reopened by the end of Tuesday.

ODOT said parts of Oregon Highways 138E, 230, and 62 were closed Monday night due to severe weather. Some areas received up to four feet of snow.

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, road crews had the following reports:

OR 138E closure moved from Glide (MP 16) to Toketee (MP 61). OR 138E from Toketee to the intersection with U.S. 97 is closed (MP 61-100).

All of OR 230 remains closed.

OR 62 remains closed from Prospect north to the intersection with OR 230 (MP 46-65).

According to ODOT, there are snow blowers actively working to clear the roadways as other crews work to remove downed trees and branches.

ODOT reminds travelers to take time, slow down, and be prepared with winter clothing and extra food and water.

For the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com