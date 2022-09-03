OEM reminds people to be prepared for any emergency

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen September 2, 2022 Tags: 1 Min Read

SALEM, Ore. – As wildfires, heat and worsening drought conditions, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management wants you to be prepared.

There are several things you can do now to make sure you’re ready when the unthinkable happens.

The OEM says to update your contact information for local emergency alerts.

It recommends making copies of important documents and learn to do first aid.

It also recommends having an emergency preparation kit ready before you have to evacuate.

“If you find yourself under evacuation orders and you need to leave your home, you need to it very quickly,” OEM director Andrew Phelps said. “It’s not the time to start thinking about an emergency kit, that time has passed.”

For more tips and other information visit OEM’s website at oregon.gov/oem.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content