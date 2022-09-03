OEM reminds people to be prepared for any emergency

SALEM, Ore. – As wildfires, heat and worsening drought conditions, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management wants you to be prepared.

There are several things you can do now to make sure you’re ready when the unthinkable happens.

The OEM says to update your contact information for local emergency alerts.

It recommends making copies of important documents and learn to do first aid.

It also recommends having an emergency preparation kit ready before you have to evacuate.

“If you find yourself under evacuation orders and you need to leave your home, you need to it very quickly,” OEM director Andrew Phelps said. “It’s not the time to start thinking about an emergency kit, that time has passed.”

For more tips and other information visit OEM’s website at oregon.gov/oem.