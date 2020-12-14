Off-trail areas of Bear Creek Greenway closed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Visiting off-trail areas of the Bear Creek Greenway is officially off-limits.
After fires swept through the area this past September, numerous organizations worked to clear damaged trees from the main greenway trail so it could safely reopen. However, the cost to clear out hazardous trees that are away from the trail proved to be too high.
In response, Jackson County said anything that’s not part of the designated Bear Creek Greenway trail has been closed on the nine-mile stretch of county-owned land between Ashland and Central Point.
Steve Lambert works with the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center. He said, “Folks are encouraged to use the trail as they normally do. Have fun biking and walking on the greenway; we ask that you please remain on the paved path for your safety.
Park workers will reportedly monitor the burn scar and “allow nature to take its course” with the remaining damaged trees.