Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ken. – A police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been charged in connection with her death.
NBC News reports an arrest warrant will be issued for Louisville police Sergeant Brett Hankinson. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for blindly firing ten rounds the night Taylor was killed in her home.
Two other officers involved, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.
In a mass e-mail sent at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Mattingly defended his actions and criticized the city’s leadership. He wrote that his fellow Louisville police officers should not have to face down “thugs.”
Cities across the country are prepared for unrest due to the announcement of criminal charges in the case.
