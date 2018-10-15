Officer involved shooting case to go in front of grand jury

Medford, Ore. – Two officers involved in a deadly officer involved shooting in September should have their case in front of a grand jury sometime in the next week.
They’ll be determining whether or not the officers were justified in using deadly force. We spoke with District Attorney, Beth Heckert today who said her office is reviewing the police report and other evidence in this case right now.
They’ve also gotten the autopsy results back, but can not release any of this information until it’s presented to a grand jury.
Again, D.A. Heckert says that will likely happen next week, but as of tonight nothing’s been scheduled.
