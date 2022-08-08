Officer-involved shooting in Klamath Falls under investigation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – One person died in an officer-involved shooting in Klamath Falls.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said on the evening of August 4, there was a report of one person injured at White House Apartments at 224 South Broad Street. Both parties involved were separated, according to prosecutors.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured victim outside the apartment complex.

The district attorney’s office said the suspected assailant, identified as Matthew Vaughn, charged at officers while holding a knife.

Officers fire upon Vaughan, killing him.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team is reportedly investigating the incident and a grand jury is expected to convene in the near future.

In accordance with established protocol, all of the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

No further information was provided.