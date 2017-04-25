Officer involved shooting in Wolf Creek; suspect killed

Wolf Creek, Ore — According to Oregon State Police around 9:30 Monday night Troopers from the Grants Pass Area Command responded to the Wolf Creek General Store in Josephine County for a male subject with a felony warrant. Officers say a Trooper engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued.
During the struggle between the suspect and Trooper the male suspect was fatally shot. The Trooper was uninjured.
The Josephine County Major Crimes Teams was activated to conduct and investigation into the shooting.
Only NBC5 News was there Monday night. However; Oregon State Police refused to release information about why multiple units and a forensic team were at the Shell station in Wolf Creek.
Off camera, several sources described what happened. They said about 9:30, a man inside the Wolf Creek General Store was shot and killed by State Police.
The Grant Pass Department of Public Safety was assigned as the lead investigative agency. The shooting is still under investigation. The deceased has not been identified.