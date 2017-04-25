Home
Officer involved shooting in Wolf Creek; suspect killed

Officer involved shooting in Wolf Creek; suspect killed

Local News Top Stories

Wolf Creek, Ore — According to Oregon State Police around 9:30 Monday night Troopers from the Grants Pass Area Command responded to the Wolf Creek General Store in Josephine County for a male subject with a felony warrant. Officers say a Trooper engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle between the suspect and Trooper the male suspect was fatally shot. The Trooper was uninjured.

The Josephine County Major Crimes Teams was activated to conduct and investigation into the shooting.

Only NBC5 News was there Monday night. However; Oregon State Police refused to release information about why multiple units and a forensic team were at the Shell station in Wolf Creek.

Off camera, several sources described what happened. They said about 9:30, a man inside the Wolf Creek General Store was shot and killed by State Police.

The Grant Pass Department of Public Safety was assigned as the lead investigative agency. The shooting is still under investigation. The deceased has not been identified.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics