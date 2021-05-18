Officer-involved shooting near Wimer under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after an officer-involved shooting near Wimer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said on May 18 at about 11:00 a.m., deputies went to investigate a reported domestic assault in the 1500 block of Queens Branch Road.
Before they arrived, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
Several minutes later, a deputy reported shots fired after the suspect returned to the area.
The suspect died at the scene. The deputy was not injured.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting remains under investigation. The identity of the suspect will remain confidential until next of kin are notified.