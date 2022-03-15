Officer-involved shooting on I-5 justified, Jackson County grand jury says

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper involved in a shooting earlier this month will not face any charges.

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 6, OSP Trooper Carter Ellis tried to pull over a vehicle that was seen driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 53.

Police said the vehicle didn’t stop and reached speeds of over 120 miles per hour before crashing into another vehicle at milepost 50 between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

According to investigators, the suspect got out of the vehicle with knives in each hand and approached Trooper Ellis.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Cole Reeves, was reportedly told to stop several times before the trooper shot him at close range.

Reeves was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Prosecutors said Reeves faces charges of third-degree assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangering.

On Tuesday, March 15, a Jackson County grand jury determined Trooper Ellis was justified in his use of lethal force against Reeves, in accordance with Oregon law.

Reeves is still in the hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.

Because of the ongoing nature of the case, no further information was provided by prosecutors.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK – That’s 1-800-273-8255. You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.