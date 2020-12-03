Officer-involved shooting reported in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A person was reportedly shot and wounded by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office said at about 7:45 p.m. on December 2, deputies responded to a “disorderly loud party” in the 2500 block of Agate Meadows in White City.
Neighbors said there were more than 25 people inside a house with speeding vehicles leaving the area and other vehicles parked illegally around the neighborhood.
Just before 8:00 p.m., a deputy reported being involved in a shooting. No law enforcement officers were harmed, the sheriff’s office said. However, one male was shot. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.
No further information was released by JCSO.