Officer, K9 injured during scuffle with domestic violence suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A domestic violence call ended with the arrest of a man in Grants Pass.
On January 7, police responded to a reported disturbance at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast 8th Street.
When police arrived, they determined 31-year-old Mario Burton was inside the apartment in question. He had a warrant out for his arrest and was violating a no-contact order.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers told Burton to come out of the apartment, but he refused. He allegedly called 911 and reported false threats in Jackson County and Grants Pass in an effort to distract police.
Eventually, a police K9 and handler entered the apartment. Burton was found by the K9 hiding behind a false wall in a closet. He still refused to surrender. At that point, the wall was pushed back and a short struggle ensued, resulting in minor injuries to Burton, the K9 and handler.
Burton gave up and was arrested without further incident. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges, including interfering with an officer, assaulting an officer, assaulting a law enforcement animal and resisting arrest.
Burton reportedly had a very similar run-in with officers before his latest arrest, police said.