Officer shoots and kills man in Salem after ‘physical confrontation,’ police say

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — A man was shot and killed by a Salem police officer on Monday night, the Salem Police Department (SPD) reported.

According to police, two SPD officers were processing a stolen vehicle in a small business complex near the intersection of Center Street Northeast and 17th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A man inside the vehicle, later identified as 28-year-old Tayler Shannon Osborne, allegedly started a “physical confrontation” with both officers. In a news release, SPD referred to it as a “violent fight” during which one of the officers shot the man.

The officers provided first aid to the man, police said, until paramedics arrived and he was taken to Salem Health hospital, where he died.

Oregon State Police has been assigned as the lead agency in the investigation into the shooting. In addition to identifying the man who was killed, OSP said Tuesday that the two officers involved were Corporal Joshua Buker and Officer Susan Slivkoff. It was Buker who fired on Osborne, the agency said.