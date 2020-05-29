Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck arrested for murder

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – Breaking news now from Minneapolis: a police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd.
In video out earlier this week, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck, unrelenting, even after Floyd said several times he could not breathe.
Floyd died. The four officers involved in the incident were fired.
And since the disturbing video of the incident was spread widely online, people have been calling for the officers to be arrested.
Commissioner of Minnesota Public Safety John Harrington made the announcement at midday Friday. He said, “I have just received information from Andrew Evans the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that the officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of Mr. Floyd has been taken into custody by the BCA. We will be giving out further information when we have it.”
It was later revealed Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating Floyd’s death.