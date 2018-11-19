Officers cleared in fatal shooting case

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Officers who fired their guns during a fatal shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing
According to Oregon State Police, the shooting occurred on October 5 during a traffic stop near milepost 258 in the area of Modoc Point Road.
At the time, it was believed the officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency fired the shots.
Phillip Samuel Moskios was shot dead in the incident. No officers were injured
A female witness ran from the scene, prompting a prolonged road closure and school lockdown in the area. She was eventually arrested after being found in someone’s shed. She’s being charged with burglary.
After what the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office called an “intensive investigation,” prosecutors determined the officers involved in the shooting were not criminally liable. Prosecution was “not warranted,” according to the D.A.’s office.
The Oregon Department of Justice assisted in reviewing the investigation due to the involvement of local and federal agencies.