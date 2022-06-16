Officers cleared in Siskiyou County shooting

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A fire evacuation turned deadly last summer as the Lava Fire approached near Big Springs. Now, four officers’ deadly use of force has been cleared by the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer-involved shooting drew massive public outcry last summer as the Hmong community demanded justice.

The D.A.’s report breaks down the incident as officers from several agencies were evacuating the area. That’s when a truck reportedly tried to drive the opposite way traffic was being directed toward danger.

The D.A. says one officer stepped in front of the truck. That’s when the truck reportedly began to brake and accelerate, essentially lunging at that officer.

The officer then reports the driver pointed a gun at him and is certain a shot rang out.

He and another officer both fired on the driver. The truck then accelerated and headed toward a different officer. That officer and, one other watching the situation, also fired on the driver.

The driver, Soobleej Hawj of Kansas City, died from his injuries.

The D.A. Determined Hawj had fired a shot and would may have fired more if he hadn’t been stopped, exonerating the four officers involved.