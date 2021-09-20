Officers investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Talent

TALENT, Ore. – Oregon State Police troopers are asking the public for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jackson County.
OSP said at about 9:53 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Highway 99 near West Valley View Road in Talent. The bike rider, 44-year-old Geoffry Sterling of Ashland, did not survive.
According to troopers, the vehicle involved did not stop.
Highway 99 northbound was closed for about three hours after the incident.
OSP is asking anyone with further information regarding the crash to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. Refer to case number SP21-268789.
No further details about the crash were released.