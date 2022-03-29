Officers justified in Josephine County shooting, D.A.’s office says

SELMA, Ore. – Prosecutors concluded that the officers who shot a man during a standoff in rural Josephine County were justified in their action.

On Sunday, March 6, someone reportedly witnessed a murder in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma.

When deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the scene, they found the dead bodies of David Wonderling and Kenneth Ward in the driveway of a residence.

The sheriff’s office said at that point, Thomas Rockholt confronted them while armed, leading to an hour-long standoff.

Despite their best efforts, the situation reportedly escalated to the point where two deputies shot Rockholt.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No deputies or troopers were injured in the incident.

On March 29, the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said it determined the officers were justified in their use of force.

Because of the ongoing criminal case, no further information will be provided at this time.