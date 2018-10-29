Officers shoot at cougar on SOU campus

ASHLAND, Ore. – Following numerous reports of cougars sighted within the City of Ashland, one was finally spotted on the campus of Southern Oregon University.
The Ashland Police Department said on the night of October 28, officers and SOU’s Campus Public Safety officers responded to the Hannon Library after they received a report of two cougars in the area.
Once they arrived, officers were able to scare away one of the cougars by making noise. However, the other cat wouldn’t leave.
“The police chief made the decision that the cat had to be put down as it presented an ongoing danger to the community, especially in such close proximity to the Hannon Library, which was open at the time,” APD wrote.
After making sure there was a proper backstop and no danger to the public, one shot was reportedly fired at the cougar, but it missed its target. The cougar then left the area.
“The decision to put down a cougar is not made lightly,” according to APD. “Each encounter with a cougar has to be analyzed on its own and appropriate decision made.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and wildlife has the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf