Official election results take time, Oregon secretary of state says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding voters that certified election results are still weeks away.

Fagan tweeted the following on the day after the midterm elections:

Wondering why some contests are “too close to call?” This isn’t new; it’s normal. Election results are not immediate. Media outlets provide helpful projections, but official results take several weeks to finalize. Here’s why… Elections officials report results as they become available. In close contests, like what we have this year, Media outlets may wait until many of the results are reported before projecting a winner. This is normal and expected. Official results take even longer. Counties retest their voting machines and conduct post-election audits, prioritizing accuracy and transparency. Only after all of this will the Secretary of State certify the election on December 15, making it official.

For the latest Oregon election results, visit https://results.oregonvotes.gov/.