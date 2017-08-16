Officials ban campfires in Oregon State Parks

Salem, Ore. – Effective August 16, campfires with open flames are prohibited in Oregon State parks and other properties managed or owned by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The restrictions include all Oregon beaches.
According to Oregon Parks and Rec, charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles are also prohibited until further notice.
The only fuel sources allowed are those that can be turned off instantly, like propane or butane stoves.
While some parks will allow propane fire pits, campers should check directly with the park.
“We are expanding these restrictions to prevent any unintentional fires in state parks that would add an unnecessary burden to firefighting efforts,” Oregon Park and Rec’s Deputy Director MG Devereaux said. “We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see an immediate local need for fire restrictions. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
The ban will remain in place through the August 21 solar eclipse and will be reevaluated as needed.