Officials: Four dogs involved in mauling should be put down

Klamath Falls, Ore. – After hearing testimony in the case of four dogs that attacked and seriously injured young girl, Klamath County Commissioners decided the dogs should be euthanized.
On the evening of June 1, a 10-year-old girl was “mauled” by her neighbor’s four Mastiff dogs while the owner was away, officials said.
There are questions as to why the girl was in the kennel.
The owner claimed he forbade the girl from accessing his yard, but the girl’s father argued the owner asked her to look after the dogs.
On July 14, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said “criminal charges are inappropriate” in this case.
She said an investigation shows the owner did not commit a “criminally negligent act.”
However, she said the dogs themselves present a potential threat to the public.
The dogs were seized, with their fate left up to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.
On August 10, the board unanimously decided the four dogs should be put down, which could happen later this month.
However, it appears likely the decision could be appealed.