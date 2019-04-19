Officials say fight didn’t kill 5-year-old South Carolina girl

COLLETON COUNTY, SC – Officials in South Carolina say a fifth-grader who died after a fight at school, died of natural causes.
Prosecutors on Friday said Raniya Wright actually died of a blood-vessel rupture in the brain related to a birth defect.
The county sheriff says the 10-year-old was involved in a “five to ten second slap fight” with a classmate in March.
She complained of a headache a few minutes later then lost consciousness. Wright died two days later.
Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed in the matter.
14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone stated at a press conference, “After meeting with the pathologist getting all of the test results and receiving all of the information from the investigative report that was prepared by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and all the cooperating agencies that assisted him in his department. First, Raniya Wright died of natural causes. Second, there was no evidence of trauma on or inside the body of Raniya Wright that would indicate that any fight in any magnitude contributed to her death. And third, as a result of those findings, there will not be criminal charges brought in this matter.”
The prosecutor also said Raniya had visited a doctor at least six times for headaches over the last year, including 13 days before the fight.
The other student, whose name has not been released, was suspended following the incident.
No word if the student has returned to class.