OHA: Aedes Aegypti mosquitos found in Jackson County, first time in Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Aedes Aegypti mosquitos have been found in Jackson County.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), this is the first time the mosquito species has ever been found in the state.

The mosquitos are a concern because they can carry and transmit diseases such as Zika virus, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow fever.

The OHA says so far the risk of infection is low and climate changes brought the insects to the West Coast.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitos are relatively small and have a black-and-white pattern.

Common mosquito breeding sources include flowerpot saucers, tires, kiddie pools, rooted plants in water, containers or buckets, and pet water bowls.

