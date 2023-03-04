OHA: Decrease in cases led to mask mandate removal in health care settings

egon

SALEM, Ore- The OrHealth Authority is lifting mask requirements in health care facilities, starting April 3.

The OHA said new data shows COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses have continued to decrease.

That, leading to the decision to no longer require masks in health care facilities, they will become optional.

This will apply to workers, patients and visitors.

Health care facilities include hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatients facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers and many more, according to the OHA.

The requirement started in August 2021.

The OHA said the three respiratory conditions that caused a surge in hospital visits last Fall have decreased.

“We’re seeing a significant decrease already in influenza,” OHA health officer and state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said. “The circulation of RSV has gone way down. And we’re continuing to see a downward trend in our covid-19 numbers. So I think this is the right time to repeal this rule.”

The OHA said it set the date a month out for health care facilities, to prepare, adjust policies and procedures and undergo any training needed.

Locally, Asante tells NBC5 it will be reviewing its mask policy over the next few weeks.

Providence says masking is still required at its facilities, but it will review and discuss the implications this announcement may have.

Its important to point out that some health care facilities May continue to require masks, even after the mandate is lifted, as it is up to each private agency or office.