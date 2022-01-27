OHA hears from concerned parents over univeral masking rule

MEDFORD, Ore. — Earlier this week, the Oregon Health Authority heard from many parents and community members opposing the state’s effort to require universal masking in schools. Oregon’s temporary mask requirement expires in February and can only be extended through a permanent rule.

However, state officials have promised the rule would be canceled once pandemic conditions improve. Still — many parents urged the OHA to drop the rule immediately or let it expire next month. “As an Oregon parent, I am very opposed to all of these proposed rule changes,” said Tanya Cotterell, a concerned parent. “I do not trust that OHA will reasonably rescind this mandate regardless of their verbal promises stated. Nor should I have to trust the intentions of non-elected officials.”

Many parents on the call said masks have hindered their children’s learning and extracurricular activities.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, the CDC recommends you wear the most protective mask you can, that fits well and you wear consistently.